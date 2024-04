A CYCLIST HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Co Wicklow today.

The incident happened at around 2pm on the N11 at Junction 11, Kilpedder.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene.

The male cyclist has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Lane 1 of the N11 Northbound is currently closed but Lane 2 remains open. Local diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are attending the scene to carry out an examination.