Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry

A stretch of the road where the incident occurred on Wednesday.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a cyclist in his 60s died in Co Kerry yesterday.

It’s understood that a hit and run is not suspected at this time.

The man was found lying on the road at Coolkeragh on the R552 between Ballylongford and Listowel after 5pm on Wednesday; Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene.

The injured man was removed by helicopter to University Hospital Limerick, where he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Thursday.

Following a post-mortem examination earlier today Gardaí in Listowel investigating the circumstances of the man’s death have appealed for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.