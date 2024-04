A WOMAN WHO died after being struck by a truck while she was cycling in Dublin yesterday has been named as 22-year-old Greta Price-Martin.

Greta, who is originally from Templetown, Cooley, Co Louth, had finished her first year at IADT and just started her first job in film production before her life was cut short.

She will be deeply missed by her devastated sister Ruth, brothers Jack and Louis, partner Charlie, and her parents, Breffni and Vanessa, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and wider family and friends.

The fatal incident happened in Dún Laoghaire at the junction where Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue meet.

Advertisement

Greta was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

She was one of four people who died on Irish roads within a 24-hour period this week.

“She will live on in the hearts and minds of her many family and friends,” her obituary on rip.ie reads.

Local councillor Mary Fayne said that “the roads are absolutely desperate”.

“It’s an awful tragedy to happen,” she said.

Fayne extended her sympathies to Greta’s family.