Man (50s) dead after he was found with serious injuries in cycle lane in Sligo

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died in separate road incidents in Sligo and Fermanagh.

A man in his 50s has died after he was found with serious injuries in a cycle lane in Sligo.

Separately, a 20-year-old female pedestrian died following a crash on Belfast Road in Lisbellaw which occurred at around 6.50pm yesterday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody at present.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam or other footage in the area at the time to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 13/12/23.

In the Sligo incident, Gardaí attended the scene on Pearse Road in the town shortly after 11:30pm last night.

They found the cyclist with serious injuries and while he was brought by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, he was later pronounced deceased.

It’s understood gardaí believe there was no other vehicle involved in the incident.

As part of their investigation, they have appealed for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the scene at Pearse Road between 11:30pm and 12 midnight to make it available to them.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are in place. Motorists approaching Sligo town on Pearse road are currently being diverted onto Cemetery Road.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.