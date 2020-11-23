Gardaí appeal for information following death of cyclist in road traffic incident

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information relating to the death of a cyclist following a road traffic incident.

A man in his 40s died a week after he was hit by a car last Wednesday at Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, Tipperary.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí at Nenagh have called on any witnesses to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling on Sarsfield Street from 3pm to 3.20pm, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.