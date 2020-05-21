This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Thursday 21 May, 2020
More space for cyclists and extra room at bus stops: How Dublin will look like as restrictions ease

The council said cyclists will be prioritised.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 21 May 2020, 9:58 PM
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL along with the National Transport Authority have proposed measures to address what they described as “urgent needs relating to commercial activity and mobility in Dublin City “.

The proposals state that the new arrangements will allow the city to function under the new arrangements arising from the Covid-19 crisis.

The council said it is balancing providing space for the safe movement of people and business activities.

As restrictions are eased with workplaces, schools and shops reopening, the number of people travelling to and moving around the city will start to increase again.

The council said more space will need to be allocated to facilitate social distancing and to support shops and businesses operating in this new environment. 

The measures proposed to enable this include:

  • Improving pedestrian safety through the provision of additional space for movement and enhanced pedestrian areas;
  • Enabling more people to cycle by providing safer cycling facilities;
  • Providing additional space at many bus stops in order to facilitate social distancing.
  • Accommodating a certain level of car use, calibrated with other transport needs, including possible additional parking provision on the periphery of the city core area.
  • Implementing various bus route changes required to enable the roll-out of cycling and walking measures while still maintaining a strong public transport network.

A statement from DCC and the NTA reads: “Work is already underway on assessing requests for further interventions that have been received from the public and elected representatives, with particular reference to the other urban villages and schools.

“Other locations will be added to the programme as areas are surveyed, equipment becomes available and local proposals are developed. Areas with high numbers of cyclists and pedestrians will be prioritised to ensure that the maximum number of people can move freely throughout the city on safe, connected and coherent transport routes.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

