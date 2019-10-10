This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cyclists blocking traffic in Dublin city as part of climate change protest

The demonstration has been organised in support of Extinction Rebellion.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 11,702 Views 117 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4845304

CYCLISTS ARE BLOCKING traffic in Dublin city centre as part of a climate change demonstration.

The protest is taking place at Pearse St Bridge and Grand Canal Square, and expected to last until around 9am.

It has been organised by I Bike Dublin in support of the week-long series of demonstrations by Extinction Rebellion. Both groups are calling for urgent action to be taken to tackle climate change.

In a statement, I Bike Dublin said: “The aim is to maximise disruption for private motorists while leaving public transport and active travel mostly unaffected. People’s over-use of private cars contributes 50% of Ireland’s transport-related carbon emissions.

Private car use needs to be urgently restricted in favour of sustainable transport, starting in urban areas such as Dublin’s city centre.

“The natural world is collapsing and we will go with it. Over 270 species in Ireland are threatened by extinction.£

The group added that motoring “poisons through air pollution, noise pollution and water pollution”, and “excessive road-building scars the landscape making it uninhabitable for vulnerable wildlife”.

The group is calling for:

  • Immediate change of traffic light sequences to double pedestrian green phase and half pedestrian wait times
  • Immediate zero tolerance enforcement of driver abuse of existing cycle lanes, bus lanes and bus corridors
  • An end to free and subsidised parking for civil servants and employees of semi-state agencies
  • An immediate introduction of a €500 e-bike grant for all Irish residents regardless of income
  • Suspension of all new road-building and road-widening projects in the State, pending a review of the emissions caused by each project

Extinction Rebellion protesters staged demonstrations in Penneys and Brown Thomas in Dublin city yesterday.

Earlier in the week, members of the group set up a camp in Merrion Square South and staged a protest outside Leinster House.

The protestors sang: “Gardaí, we love you, we’re doing this for your children too” as a number of men and women were carried away in order to clear the roadway.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (117)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie