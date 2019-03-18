This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 18 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 1,000 feared dead after Cyclone Idai slams into Mozambique

The cyclone hit the city of Beri on Thursday, before it moved into neighbouring Zimbabwe.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 18 Mar 2019, 7:44 PM
18 minutes ago 1,232 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4549150

Mozambique Cyclone A woman hangs a cloth to dry in a sea of rubble in the Praia Nova area of Beira after Cyclone Idai Source: Denis Onyodi/IFRC via AP

THE DEATH TOLL in Mozambique following Cyclone Idai could reach over 1,000, President Filipe Nyusi has suggested. 

The cyclone hit the city of Beri on Thursday, before it moved into neighbouring Zimbabwe, unleashing fierce winds and flash floods.

The official death toll currently stands at 84 in Mozambique. 

“When we flew over the area… this morning to understand what’s going on, everything indicates that we could register more than 1,000 deaths,” Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said in a nationwide address.

This is a real humanitarian disaster. More than 100,000 people are in danger.

Aerial photographs released by a Christian non-profit organisation, the Mission Aviation Fellowship, showed groups of people stuck on roof tops with flood waters up to window level.

“The scale of damage… (in) Beira is massive and horrifying”, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

90% of the city of some 530,000 people and its surrounding area has been “damaged or destroyed,” it said in a statement.

Mozambique Cyclone People carry their belongings through a flooded section of Praia Nova in Beira Source: Denis Onyodi/IFRC via AP

“The situation is terrible. The scale of devastation is enormous,” an IFRC spokesperson said.

Almost everything is destroyed. Communication lines have been completely cut and roads have been destroyed. Some affected communities are not accessible.

President Nyusi said the Pungwe and Buzi rivers in central Mozambique ”have burst their banks and engulfed entire villages”.

“Communities are isolated and bodies are floating” on the waters, he said. 

Beira International Airport was closed because of cyclone damage. However, it later reopened.

Zimbabwe hit

In neighbouring Zimbabwe, Idai has also caused significant damage.

It swept away homes and ripped bridges to pieces, leaving destruction that the acting Defence Minister, Perrance Shiri, said “resembles the aftermath of a full-scale war”.

“There was a lot of destruction both on our facilities and on people,” said Shiri, speaking on television from the affected eastern highlands region.

Some roads were swallowed up by massive sinkholes, while bridges were ripped to pieces by flash floods, according to an AFP photographer.

“This is the worst infrastructural damage we have ever had,” Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza said. 

Mozambique Cyclone People salvaging what is left of their belongings in Praia Nova, Beira Source: Denis Onyodi/IFRC via AP

The eastern district of Chimanimani was the worst-hit area, with houses and most of the region’s bridges washed away by flash floods.

The most affected areas of the country are not yet accessible. High winds and dense clouds have hampered military rescue helicopter flights. 

Joshua Sacco, lawmaker for Chimanimani, told AFP that between “150 to 200 people” are missing.

The majority of them are thought to be government workers, whose housing complex was completely engulfed by raging waters.

Their fate was unknown because the area was still unreachable.

“We are very worried because all these houses were just suddenly submerged under water and literally washed away and that is where we have about 147 missing,” he said.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa cut short his visit to Abu Dhabi, saying on his return home today that “we are deeply grieved as a nation”.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Body found in search for missing mother-of-three in Louth
    194,236  85
    2
    		'Every parent's worst nightmare': Three teenagers die after reports of crush at Tyrone hotel disco
    149,054  36
    3
    		Suspect arrested after three people killed in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht
    92,834  64
    Fora
    1
    		Offbeat Donut has secretly franchised in Prague - and is plotting more Irish stores
    423  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think rebranding is worth millions of euro?
    115  0
    3
    		Amid many rivals, co-working space Huckletree is taking a 'curated' approach to startups
    65  0
    The42
    1
    		Paddy Barnes will 'probably retire' after suffering shock defeat in US debut war
    68,136  16
    2
    		Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship after brilliant performance in Florida
    45,618  81
    3
    		'He's always been a fighter' - Clubmates in awe of Cork All-Ireland winner battling cancer for a third time
    35,955  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		ITV have responded to backlash following the death of Love Island's Mike Thalassitis
    6,019  0
    2
    		'I’m scared that I’m going to get found out': Derry Girls' Erin is all too familiar with Imposter Syndrome
    5,910  0
    3
    		We asked you which TV show is your visual version of a comfort blanket, and here's what you said
    5,029  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Motorcyclist killed in road crash in south Dublin
    Motorcyclist killed in road crash in south Dublin
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Two 'former US soldiers' arrested after breaching security perimeter at Shannon Airport
    DUBLIN
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'He worked in the International Bar for 40 years. He'd seen it all': Tributes to one of Dublin's longest-serving barmen
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    LEO VARADKAR
    New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year
    New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie