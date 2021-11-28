#Open journalism No news is bad news

Czech president swears in opposition leader as new prime minister

The president was separated from officials by a cube of transparent panels after testing positive for Covid-19.

By Press Association Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 12:07 PM
22 minutes ago 874 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5614276
Czech President Milos Zeman (right), in a transparent cube because he tested positive for Covid-19, appoints Petr Fiala as prime minister
Image: .Roman Vondrous/CTK/AP
Image: .Roman Vondrous/CTK/AP

THE CZECH PRESIDENT has sworn in Petr Fiala as the country’s new prime minister following last month’s parliamentary election.

Milos Zeman, in a wheelchair, was separated from Fiala and other officials by a cube of transparent panels during the ceremony at the presidential chateau in Lany, west of Prague. The president tested positive for Covid-19 last week and must isolate.

Zeman wished Fiala “success”.

Following the vote on October 8-9, a three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Together, comprised of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the Top 09 party, led with a 27.8% share of the vote.

Together teamed up with a centre-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and Stan – a group of mayors and independent candidates – which came in third place with 15.6% of the votes.

The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (Yes) movement to the opposition.

The five parties in the future governing coalition have agreed on a power-sharing deal. They are closer to the European Union than Eurosceptic Babis.

Fiala (57), who has led the conservative Civic Democratic Party since 2014, is a professor of political sciences. He previously served as education minister from 2012-13.

It was not immediately clear when Zeman might appoint the Cabinet. He said he will meet ministerial candidates between tomorrow and 13 December to discuss their future jobs.

Zeman (77) was only discharged from the capital’s military hospital yesterday following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness and a couple of days of concern after he tested positive for Covid-19. The ceremony had originally been due to take place on Friday.

He was rushed to hospital on 10 October, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament, and was treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

Press Association

