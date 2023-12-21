Advertisement
Police at the scene @PolicieCZ/X
Prague

11 people dead after shooting in central Prague, with dozens of others wounded

The incident happened at a university building in central Prague.
Updated 28 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 28 minutes ago

A SHOOTING IN Prague has killed 10 people and “dozens” have been injured, according to Czech police. 

The incident happened at a university building in central Prague. The building is currently being evacuated, police said on X, formerly Twitter.

“There are several dead and dozens of injured,” police said. 

Police confirmed that the shooter has been “eliminated”. 

The philosophical faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design are located in the area where the shooting occurred.

Police said the square has been sealed off and urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Includes reporting by © AFP 2023 and the Press Association

