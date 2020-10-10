#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 10 October 2020
Advertisement

Czech Republic - with just over double Ireland's population - had 8,618 new Covid-19 cases yesterday

The prospect of a second lockdown looms in the central European country.

By AFP Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 11:38 AM
23 minutes ago 4,979 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229563
The medieval Charles Bridge in Prague
Image: Petr David Josek/PA Images
The medieval Charles Bridge in Prague
The medieval Charles Bridge in Prague
Image: Petr David Josek/PA Images

THE CZECH REPUBLIC was facing the prospect of a lockdown as the growth in Covid-19 cases in the EU member reached a fourth straight daily record, according to data released today.

The health ministry said the country of 10.7 million people had 8,618 new cases yesterday, beating Thursday’s record of 5,394 and bringing the total tally to 109,374 cases with 905 deaths.

In comparison, neighbouring Poland with 38 million inhabitants said today it had registered 5,300 new cases over the last 24 hours, which was also a record.

Yesterday’s data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed the Czech Republic recorded the fastest two-week growth per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU.

The Czech Republic had 398 cases per 100,000 people, leading the grim statistics ahead of Spain with 307 and the Netherlands with 304.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said yesterday the government may reimpose a lockdown if the growth continues, calling on Czechs to behave responsibly.

“The situation is very serious,” he added.

“Either we will all comply with the safety measures, or we will have to adopt further restrictions fast, and we can’t rule out a lockdown,” he added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After weathering much of the first Covid-19 wave in the spring with timely measures including a lockdown, the Czech Republic has seen a spike in infections since August as it had lifted most restrictions over summer.

The government has since reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks for indoor premises, reduced the number of people at both indoor and outdoor events, and closed swimming pools, zoos and gyms.

From Monday, it will suspend sports events and close cinemas, theatres, museums and galleries, while Czech universities and secondary schools will switch to distance learning.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie