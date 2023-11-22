DAA to call for passenger cap on Dublin Airport to be scrapped

DUBLIN AIRPORT AUTHORITY (DAA) will call for the cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport of 32 million a year to be scrapped during an appearance at the Oireachtas committee today.

CEO Kenny Jacobs and other DAA representatives will appear before the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications this afternoon.

Jacobs will tell the committee that if the passenger cap remains at 32 million, the Irish economy will forgo 17,800 jobs and €1.5 billion in gross value added (GVA) by 2030, increasing to 53,300 jobs and €4.4 billion in GVA by 2055.

The planning permission for Terminal 2 includes a condition that states the combined capacity of both terminals at Dublin Airport must not exceed 32 million passengers annually.

Jacobs will confirm that DAA will submit a planning application next month to lift the passenger cap to 40 million passengers a year and seek permission for associated airport infrastructure.

DAA will remain in compliance with planning permission and the 32 million passenger cap until permission is granted for an increase, the committee will hear.

DAA will tell the committee that caps on passenger numbers “do not work”, citing the recent decision by the Dutch government to scrap a planned cap on the number of flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport next year.

It will also tell the committee that it has decided to discontinue transit flights from late October in order to remain compliant with the cap, along with limiting pricing incentives for growth.

It will outline plans to support passenger growth to 40 million annually “while also achieving our climate action targets”.

This will include spending €121 million on renewable heating in Terminal 2, €103 million on an Airfield Drainage Project to protect surface water quality at Dublin Airport and €87 million on new charging hubs for airfield bussing.

“We believe that if Dublin Airport is capped at 32 million, without the infrastructure improvements we’ve planned, this will result in higher carbon emissions per passenger than a 40 million improved airport,” DAA will tell the committee.

The committee will also hear of DAA’s plans to grow the airport, including adding a new pier, extending US pre-clearance, adding updated security machines and investing in its parking and car hire facilities.