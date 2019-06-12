This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Father given suspended sentence after assaulting childcare worker while dropping son at creche

The 30-year-old married man pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault on a date last year.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 6:59 PM
54 minutes ago 9,756 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4680366
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A FATHER FOUND guilty of sexually assaulting a childcare working while he dropped his son off at a creche in Dublin has been given a three-month suspended sentence.

The 30-year-old married man pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault on a date last year. He was convicted following a trial before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court today.

The victim was left traumatised and quit her job afterwards, the court was told.

In evidence, the woman agreed with state solicitor Michelle Sheeran that it happened when she was pushing a trolley to the kitchen to prepare meals for children in the creche.

She saw the accused with his young son arrive. She told him she could not take the boy to his class because she had to get meals ready.

He then walked on with his son.

“I felt his hand going across my chest area, I froze,” she said. There was plenty of space for him go around her and the trolley, she said.

Giving evidence via video-link she said she froze and could not believe it happened.

In cross-examination, defence solicitor Mark O’Sullivan, told her his client’s version, which he gave in a statement to the investigating Garda.

The man claimed he had put his left hand out as he went past her and made contact with her shirt, and her shirt only. He was not looking in her direction as he walked on, the solicitor said.

She agreed contact lasted one or two seconds but she added, “I could feel a hand across my chest”.

The solicitor referred to the accused’s statement in which he told gardaí that he put his hand out as a “thank you gesture” for giving way, letting him walk by her and the trolley.

She said that was not true and there was plenty of room to walk around.

She felt very uncomfortable and in all her years’ experience in childcare there was never any contact like that with a parent, she said 

The solicitor put it to her that it was possible it was a mistake or an accident but she did not accept that, replying, “No, definitely not a mistake”. She also said she did not understand how it could have been a gesture.

Asked about the man’s claim she smiled at him, she told Judge Hughes, “No, I froze on the spot, I literally froze, thinking, what just happened?”.

I didn’t think it was a very good example with his son present, I felt very uncomfortable, I thought it was not right to do it in front of the child at his creche.

She did not recall him saying anything to her after she told him she would not be able to bring him into the classroom.

CCTV

CCTV was shown.

The footage was recorded by an elevated camera from behind the childcare worker. It showed a door open with the man standing there holding his son’s hand, to his right. He walked past and his left hand reached into the creche worker’s front, chest area as he passed her with his child.

O’Sullivan asked the court to note his client did not look as he walked by the woman and he claimed he put his hand out to thank her. Sheeran asked the judge to consider the victim’s testimony as well as the video evidence.

She argued that in civil society it was not acceptable to say thank you and put your hand along a lady’s breast.

Judge Hughes found the man guilty and was told he had one prior conviction for theft for which he received an 18-month suspended sentence in 2015.

O’Sullivan asked the court note his client was a construction worker earning about €400 a week. He asked the judge to take into account that the offence was not at the serious end of the scale and that the defence had consented to he woman giving evidence via video-link.

The childcare worker’s victim impact statement was read out.

She described how she suffered anxiety afterwards and she had to leave her job. She was crying and could not eat.

It affected her relationship with her family and her partner. He isolated herself from her friends and did not leave her home, she said.

“I found myself wearing extra clothing, I just wanted to cover up,” he said.

The judge said the sexual assault was at the lower to middle end of the scale.

He suspended the three-month sentence on condition the accused did not reoffend within the next year.

He told the accused, who did not address the court, he had to pay €1,000 compensation before 1 December and remain supervised by the Probation Service for the next 12 months.

He would have to complete appropriate rehabilitation recommended and have no contact with the victim, he was warned.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie