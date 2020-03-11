This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Cancer Society expects to take 'huge hit' financially after cancelling Daffodil Day

The charity cancelled it’s major fundraising events amid concern around the coronavirus.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 2:52 PM
30 minutes ago 2,544 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5041891
Daffodil Day volunteers Margaret Beere from Stoneybatter with Nuala Gillick from Lucan in Dublin city centre
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews
Daffodil Day volunteers Margaret Beere from Stoneybatter with Nuala Gillick from Lucan in Dublin city centre
Daffodil Day volunteers Margaret Beere from Stoneybatter with Nuala Gillick from Lucan in Dublin city centre
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

THE IRISH CANCER Society has said it expects to take a “huge hit” financially after cancelling its major fundraising event in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus. 

Daffodil Day – which raises money for cancer research every year – was due to take place on 27 March but all street collections and scheduled events were cancelled yesterday. 

The charity says its priority is the health and well-being of its patients, volunteers and supporters, many of whom are categorised among those at risk. 

CEO Averil Power said it wasn’t an easy decision to make and expects the Irish Cancer Society will take “a huge hit” as a result. 

The charity only gets 3% of its funding from the state so relies heavily on fundraising events such as Daffodil Day which usually raises about €4 million. The money raised provides services including counselling support, providing transportation and practical advice on dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

“We’ve to raise over €20 million every year to pay for our night nursing service, counselling, free transport for patients to chemotherapy appointments, and all the other vital services we provide in communities across Ireland,” Power told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. 

“Many of them are people who have been affected by cancer themselves, either having cancer or a close family member with cancer. A lot of them would also be in the older age group,” Power explained, adding that she’s hoping a way can be found to fill the fundraising gap at an appropriate time. 

While we’ve no idea where we’re going to get this money from, we do need it for vital services, we have to protect people’s house in the first instance.

Related Read

11.03.20 HSE chief says that 'we're entering a new phase': Today's main Covid-19 points

Power says the charity group is now focusing on providing cancer patients and their families with the information, advice and support they need at this time. 

You can donate to the Irish Cancer Society via its website here or else text CANCER to 50300.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie