Irish Cancer Society expects to take 'huge hit' financially after cancelling Daffodil Day

THE IRISH CANCER Society has said it expects to take a “huge hit” financially after cancelling its major fundraising event in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Daffodil Day – which raises money for cancer research every year – was due to take place on 27 March but all street collections and scheduled events were cancelled yesterday.

The charity says its priority is the health and well-being of its patients, volunteers and supporters, many of whom are categorised among those at risk.

CEO Averil Power said it wasn’t an easy decision to make and expects the Irish Cancer Society will take “a huge hit” as a result.

The charity only gets 3% of its funding from the state so relies heavily on fundraising events such as Daffodil Day which usually raises about €4 million. The money raised provides services including counselling support, providing transportation and practical advice on dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

“We’ve to raise over €20 million every year to pay for our night nursing service, counselling, free transport for patients to chemotherapy appointments, and all the other vital services we provide in communities across Ireland,” Power told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Source: Irish Cancer Society /Twitter

“Many of them are people who have been affected by cancer themselves, either having cancer or a close family member with cancer. A lot of them would also be in the older age group,” Power explained, adding that she’s hoping a way can be found to fill the fundraising gap at an appropriate time.

While we’ve no idea where we’re going to get this money from, we do need it for vital services, we have to protect people’s house in the first instance.

Power says the charity group is now focusing on providing cancer patients and their families with the information, advice and support they need at this time.

You can donate to the Irish Cancer Society via its website here or else text CANCER to 50300.

