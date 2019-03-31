This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000

The national average price in the first quarter of the year was €261,000.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 5:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,575 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4569929
Image: Shutterstock/Pompaem Gogh
Image: Shutterstock/Pompaem Gogh

AVERAGE HOUSE PRICES rose by over 4% in Dublin in the first three months of the year, with national prices jumping by just under 3%, a new report shows.

The latest quarterly Daft House Price report for the first three months of the year shows that house prices continue to rise across the country, but at a slower rate than the same quarter last year.

The national average price in the first quarter of the year was €261,000, up 5.9% on the same time last year. It is the 22nd consecutive quarter that has seen a rise in house prices. 

In Dublin, the average house price is now €383,000, 74% above its lowest point (reached in the second quarter of 2012). 

In Cork and Galway, house prices rose by 2.5% and 3.4% respectively. In Limerick, prices rose by 3.6% on average, while outside cities prices rose by 2.5%. 

The number of properties available to buy on the market across the country was just over 22,500 in March, up 11% year-on-year.

“On the face of it, the signals from the market in early 2019 appear to be largely unchanged from recent years, with prices rising in all 54 markets (25 parts of Dublin, the four other cities and remaining 25 counties) in the first three months of the year,” Daft economist Ronan Lyons said. 

“However, in many markets, this may be just a rebound following falls in late 2018, driven in large part by the calendar-year basis of exemptions under Central Bank rules.

The Dublin market shows a big improvement in availability and a cooling off in inflation. With completions set to increase in coming quarters, a period of much more moderate inflation – at least in Dublin – appears likely.

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should Ireland rejoin the Commonwealth?
    74,314  144
    2
    		Explainer: What would Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth actually look like?
    41,047  109
    3
    		Man (20s) dies following stabbing incident in west Dublin
    34,661  18
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin council has awarded 'last-mile delivery' contracts to reduce congestion in the city
    247  0
    2
    		There has been a spike in managers buying into the multibillion-dollar life coaching business
    110  0
    The42
    1
    		'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    88,449  100
    2
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Mayo, Division 1 football league final
    68,637  15
    3
    		LIVE: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League
    50,065  28
    DailyEdge

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Finian McGrath withdraws comments over political policing after strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues
    Finian McGrath withdraws comments over political policing after strong criticism from Cabinet colleagues
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry
    DUBLIN
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000
    The average cost of a house in Dublin is now €383,000
    Man (20s) dies following stabbing incident in west Dublin
    Locals concerned over plans to build 299 apartments in blocks of up to 9 storeys in Glasnevin
    EU
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    A Brexistential crisis: So what happens now?
    Explainer: Why oh why is Theresa May's Brexit deal being voted on again?
    CORK
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Cork launches plan to better integrate refugees, asylum seekers and migrants
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    'It’s horrendous, we’re so helpless': Mum of three-year-old hit and run victim praying for full recovery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie