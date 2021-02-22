#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 February 2021
French music duo Daft Punk announce split

The producers are among the most influential musical acts of the past 30 years.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 22 Feb 2021, 3:54 PM
21 minutes ago 2,482 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5362033

Source: Daft Punk/YouTube

FRENCH ELECTRONIC MUSIC duo Daft Punk have announced that they are no more. 

In an eight-minute video posted online titled ‘Epilogue’, the two robotic characters from the band’s 2006 film Electroma are featured and one of them explodes. 

The screen then reads: “1993-2021″. 

A spokesperson for the duo confirmed the split to music outlet Pitchfork

Daft Punk were made up of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter and began in music together in Paris in 1992 in a rock band called Darlin’. 

A British music magazine dismissed their work as “daft punky thrash” and it became the name of their electronic music partnership formed the following year. 

Da Funk became their first hit in 1995 and two years later saw them donning motorbike helmets in the video for Around the World.

The helmets became a signature for the band and they created an enigmatic aura built by their relatively rare releases and live performances. 

Daft Punk went on to release four studio albums as well as various other collaborations, becoming among the most influential musical acts of the past 30 years. 

Their live performances in the mid-2000s became legendary and their live album Alive 2007 won them their first Grammy award. 

The peak of their success came following the release of Random Access Memories in 2013, which itself won four Grammys including the award for Record of the Year for Get Lucky. 

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

