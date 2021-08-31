Dáil bar and restaurant to reopen tomorrow after months of closure

THE DÁIL BAR AND restaurant is to reopen tomorrow after being closed for much of the pandemic.

There are two bars in Leinster House – one that is open to visitors and one that is only for use by TDs and senators.

There is also a members’ restaurant in Leinster House, where members of the both Houses can dine, and where visitors can be invited.

There is also a cafeteria, which is open to all. Food is also available in the bars.

While the canteen has been open during the pandemic, no seating has been permitted for a number of months. Seating will now reopen in the canteen tomorrow.

The Dáil bar did not reopen at Christmas despite being permitted to.

It was reported at the time that the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl intervened to prevent it from reopening over fears it would cause the reputational damage to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

After months of closure, all dining facilities in the complex will reopen, the Oireachtas confirmed to The Journal.

The Dáil bar will close at 6.30pm and vaccine certificates will be required to gain entry and to dine indoors.

TDs will return to Leinster House on 15 September after months of sittings being held in the Convention Centre in Dublin.