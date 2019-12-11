Dáil clerk has 'no jurisdiction' to investigate Dara Murphy complaints

THE CLERK OF the Dáil cannot investigate Dara Murphy’s expenses and Dáil attendance issues.

A spokesperson for the Houses of the Oireachtas said in a statement to TheJournal.ie:

“The Clerk of the Dáil has no jurisdiction in this matter. DPER [Department of Public Expenditure and Reform] make the regulations and we implement them.”

The comment comes after the Taoiseach said last week that the clerk could carry out an investigation.

The Taoiseach said questions have been raised about Murphy’s attendance and expenses, and must be answered.

However, he has offered little clarity to date as to what body can or should carry out such an inquiry.

“Those questions need to be answered. Dara Murphy has agreed to participate and cooperate with any investigation. I understand that he may not be able to have an investigation by the ethics committee, or by Sipo, as he’s now a former member of the Dáil, but it would be possible, for example, for the clerk with the Dáil to carry out an investigation. I think something like that will be appropriate,” he said last Thursday.

Murphy, formerly a Cork North Central TD, has faced criticism in recent weeks over reports around his attendance at Leinster House.

The former minister of State has been based in Brussels for the past two years where he has worked as full-time director of elections for the European People’s Party (EPP). Fine Gael is a member of the EPP, a political grouping in the European Union.

Questions have been raised about Murphy working in Brussels while also being a sitting TD in the Dáil. Questions have also been raised about how Murphy has been in Leinster House on 24 sitting days out of 70 in the first nine months of 2019 and just 42 of the 104 sitting days during 2018.

Since the issue has been highlighted, the Taoiseach has named a number of bodies he believes should be tasked with carrying out a review into Murphy, his attendance and expenses claimed.

However, each one put forward by Leo Varadkar has rejected that it has jurisdiction over the matter, and stated that it is not its remit to investigate.

Before floating the idea that the Dáil clerk should carry out a review, Varadkar also claimed last week that the Standards of Public Office (Sipo) could investigate the matter.

This was later shot down by Sipo.

Sipo confirmed to TheJournal.ie that as Murphy has ceased to be a TD they cannot investigate. The clarity by Sipo was welcomed by a spokesperson for the Taoiseach.

The Standards watchdog also noted that the Dáil’s Ethic Committee is also ruled out for the same reason.

One source said that if Sipo has said it cannot look into the matter, “then that’s it”, adding that there are no other options for the government.

Fianna Fáil has formally requested the Oireachtas Committee on Member’s Interests to inquire into Murphy’s attendance record and whether he breached ethics legislation by claiming full allowances despite being largely absent from the Dáil.

The committee is due to meet on Thursday morning, where the matter will be discussed.

However, it has been reported that the committee can only conduct an investigation into Murphy’s attendance and expenses if he requests an inquiry be carried out himself.

While the Taoiseach has stated that Murphy is willing to fully comply with any inquiry, it is understood that no letter or correspondence from Murphy has been received to date requesting for such a review to take place.

It is believed legal advice may be sought by the committee as questions hang over its members as to whether they are also ruled out from investigating the matter due to Murphy stepping down as a TD last week.

The Taoiseach has said that if an investigation determines that Murphy broke the rules, then he should pay back the money. Health Minister Simon Harris said that the former TD should repay some of the expenses.

Speaking to reporters, Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly said questions remain for the Taoiseach as to how Murphy was permitted to be absent from the Dáil for such a long period of time while also claiming a full salary as a TD.

He said questions about who will carry out the review into the matter will get “buried and hidden behind a radiator” by Fine Gael. However, Donnelly said the Taoiseach must answer those questions.