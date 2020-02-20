Poll: Who should TDs elect as taoiseach today?

THE 33RD DÁIL will meet today and the main item of business – aside from the election of the Ceann Comhairle – will be for TDs to vote on who should be taoiseach.

The new Ceann Comhairle will usually ask a member of the largest party in the House to nominate their party leader for the position of Taoiseach.

But it doesn’t look likely that any potential candidate for taoiseach will be able to muster the support of the Dáil this afternoon.

Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that his name would go forward to be nominated as Taoiseach, but that he did not expected to be elected.

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are also likely to put their hats in the ring.

If – as is all but certain to happen – no taoiseach is elected today, Varadkar will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to tender his resignation.

Today we want to know: Who do you want the Dáil to elect as taoiseach?

