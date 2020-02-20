This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who should TDs elect as taoiseach today?

The 33rd Dáil will meet today to try to elect a taoiseach.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 9:12 AM
31 minutes ago 6,827 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5014457
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett

THE 33RD DÁIL will meet today and the main item of business – aside from the election of the Ceann Comhairle – will be for TDs to vote on who should be taoiseach. 

The new Ceann Comhairle will usually ask a member of the largest party in the House to nominate their party leader for the position of Taoiseach.

But it doesn’t look likely that any potential candidate for taoiseach will be able to muster the support of the Dáil this afternoon. 

Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that his name would go forward to be nominated as Taoiseach, but that he did not expected to be elected.

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are also likely to put their hats in the ring. 

If – as is all but certain to happen – no taoiseach is elected today, Varadkar will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to tender his resignation. 

Today we want to know: Who do you want the Dáil to elect as taoiseach?


Poll Results:

Mary Lou McDonald (267)
Micheál Martin (123)
Leo Varadkar (97)
I don't know/don't care (59)
Other (54)





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie