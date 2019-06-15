This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Contract worth €160k out for a fitness instructor for the gym used by TDs and Senators

The fitness room next to Leinster House was opened to “counterbalance some of the negative lifestyle aspects” of working in parliament.

By Sean Murray Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 9:50 AM
18 minutes ago 2,091 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681992
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Anusak rojpeetipongsakorn
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Anusak rojpeetipongsakorn

THE HOUSES OF the Oireachtas has issued a tender with an estimated value of €160,000 for on-site fitness instructors at the gym next to Leinster House.

The gym – which opens for 27.5 hours on weeks when the Dáil and Seanad are on – was opened in 2005 to all TDs, Senators and their staff to offer a “healthy recreational outlet to counterbalance some of the negative lifestyle aspects of working long irregular hours in the parliament”. 

Located on the lower ground floor of Kildare House on Kildare Street in Dublin 2, the 60m sq room is fitted out with the likes of exercise bikes, rowers, leg and abdominal machines, weights and benches.

According to the House of the Oireachtas, the average number of users of the gym on a monthly basis is 400. At peak times, it would have a maximum of 12-15 people using the gym.

The contract is for an initial one year with the option for a further two. Over the course of the contract, including these possible extensions, the estimated value of the tender is €160,000.

It’s seeking a professional fitness instructor to operate the small fitness room. Their roles will include:

  • Assessing the training needs of those using the gym,
  • Developing personalised training programmes for those who use the gym,
  • Advising and coaching them on the correct use of the equipment,
  • Performing ongoing checks of equipment, and advising when they need to be replaced.

The opening hours of the fitness room are limited, but is open from 12.30-3pm on Monday to Friday throughout the year.

gym opening hours

The deadline for responding to this tender is 12 July 2019, and prospective tenderers must attend the site for one day before then.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie