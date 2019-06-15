Contract worth €160k out for a fitness instructor for the gym used by TDs and Senators

THE HOUSES OF the Oireachtas has issued a tender with an estimated value of €160,000 for on-site fitness instructors at the gym next to Leinster House.

The gym – which opens for 27.5 hours on weeks when the Dáil and Seanad are on – was opened in 2005 to all TDs, Senators and their staff to offer a “healthy recreational outlet to counterbalance some of the negative lifestyle aspects of working long irregular hours in the parliament”.

Located on the lower ground floor of Kildare House on Kildare Street in Dublin 2, the 60m sq room is fitted out with the likes of exercise bikes, rowers, leg and abdominal machines, weights and benches.

According to the House of the Oireachtas, the average number of users of the gym on a monthly basis is 400. At peak times, it would have a maximum of 12-15 people using the gym.

The contract is for an initial one year with the option for a further two. Over the course of the contract, including these possible extensions, the estimated value of the tender is €160,000.

It’s seeking a professional fitness instructor to operate the small fitness room. Their roles will include:

Assessing the training needs of those using the gym,

Developing personalised training programmes for those who use the gym,

Advising and coaching them on the correct use of the equipment,

Performing ongoing checks of equipment, and advising when they need to be replaced.

The opening hours of the fitness room are limited, but is open from 12.30-3pm on Monday to Friday throughout the year.

The deadline for responding to this tender is 12 July 2019, and prospective tenderers must attend the site for one day before then.