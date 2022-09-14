Dáil back after summer break with a cost-of-living Budget and rotating Taoiseach on the agenda

THE DÁIL RETURNS today after the summer break with ministers also meeting for the first time in Government Buildings since the pandemic for today’s Cabinet meeting.

The next two weeks will be whirlwind as the Government hammers out the details of Budget 2023 which will be announced on 27 September, two weeks earlier than usual.

The Government is expected to put forward policies to help people with the rising cost-of-living, after refusing calls from the opposition to announce measures before the summer recess.

As part of a package of one-off measures to help people pay for rising food, energy and fuel bills, the Government is expected to announce a further energy credit, reported to be worth €200, that will come into effect before Christmas.

Soundings from ministers in recent weeks suggest business owners are also in line for support to help them keep the lights on during the energy crisis.

But while there will be much focus on rising inflation and how the Government plans to offset some of the pressures on people, there will also be discussion in the Dáil this week on the An Bord Pleanála and Robert Troy controversies that dominated over the summer months.

Cabinet will discuss the legislative programme for the session, which includes 38 priority bills for this 13-week session.

This includes the Planning and Development Bill, which will overhaul some of Ireland’s planning issues, the Work Life Balance Bill, which is being trumpeted by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, as well as the long awaited Gambling Regulation Bill which seeks to regulate the industry.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will also bring the Commission of Taxation report to Cabinet today which has a number of recommendations, such as lowering the threshold for inheritance tax, something the Taoiseach poured cold water on recently.

The human tissue bill, the planning and development bill and the gambling regulation bill are among those on the programme due to be approved by Cabinet.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said ministers were examining an increase in the €400 euro monthly payment for people who house Ukrainian refugees, in an acknowledgement that the cost of living has increased since the payment was revealed in May.

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien has also hinted there may be upcoming announcements affecting the rental market, after saying last week that renters are “central in my thoughts right now and in our discussions” with coalition partners in the run-up to the Budget.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said previously that if there are tax breaks for landlords to encourage them to stay in the rental market, then there should also be tax breaks for renters.

However, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that the Government faces “difficult choices” in Budget 2023, and it cannot compensate everyone against inflation, arguing in favour of targeted measures to help those most at risk of poverty.

It also warned of the vulnerabilities of an over reliance on corporation tax and the unresolved pension age issue, as well as huge policy initiatives that have not been costed properly, such as climate change measures and Sláintecare.

Tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol are also expected to flare up again as the UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to continue with her bill to unilaterally override parts of the protocol if negotiations with the EU fail to bring a resolution.

Pressure to find a compromise is expected to increase ahead of the deadline of 28 October to form a new Northern Ireland Executive, which the DUP has so far blocked in protest over the protocol’s implementation.

On 15 December, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste positions are due to be swapped between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar, as part of the coalition arrangement.

There is no requirement in the programme for government for other ministerial changes, but they are widely expected as part of the rotation.

Contains reporting from Press Association.