'I won't take lectures from millionaires': Rowdy Dáil debates Carbon Tax and turf

Mattie McGrath said turf is already being cut for winter. (File)

THE DAÍL HAS seen a second successive day of rowdy debates about turf and the Carbon Tax ahead of a number of divisive votes later this evening.

The Rural Independent Group this morning tabled a motion which seeks to scrap the Carbon Tax and to only allow its reintroduction after a referendum.

It claims that doing so would “make life much more affordable for all Irish people”.

The motion was tabled by Michael Healy-Rae TD who said he was “not a climate denier” but instead favoured “sensible measures that would protect our environment”.

He gave an example of a return the the use of glass milk bottles rather than plastic ones, something he described as “a meaningful measure”.

The Carbon Tax is a charge applied to highly carbon-emitting fuels such as coal, peat, oil and natural gas.

The tax is set to increase next month from €33.50 to €41.00 per tonne of carbon, with the government estimating that it it will add about €20 to the cost of filling a tank of home heating oil and €1.50 a month on gas bills.

A Sinn Féin motion due to be put before a vote in the Dáil this evening seeks to cancel the Carbon Tax increase and to also force the government to abandon its plans to restrict the sale of turf later this year.

The Rural Independent Group has criticised Sinn Féin’s approach, saying that the party does not go far enough in not calling for the Carbon Tax to go.

Responding to the motion from the Rural Independent Group, Labour’s Ged Nash TD said that those who proposed it say they are concerned with working people and child poverty but are not.

“If it was poverty that the Rural Independent Group was concerned about then they would be arguing day in and day out for the redistribution of wealth in this unequal society,” he said.

Nash went on to say that some of the signatories of the bill had argued for the abolition of the Universal Social Charge which he said supports services for “lower paid people in this country”.

His contribution was then heckled by members of the Rural Independent Group, with Michael Collins TD asking if Nash had “forgotten about what the Labour Party did with the women’s pension?”.

Michael Healy-Rae said that Nash “has no manners”, adding: “We all know what Labour did when it had power.”

In response, Nash said: “I won’t take lectures from the millionaires opposite, who couldn’t give a toss about low income families in this country.”

Mattie McGrath TD raised the ongoing row of the government’s plans to restrict the sale of turf, saying that the government needed “a trip back to the bog”.

“The lunatics are running the asylum when you hear this kind of plan. The people of Tipperary and west Waterford are are in bog already cutting the turf for this winter,” he said.

The turf issue was also raised by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD who said that government TDs had a chance to make their views known when her party’s motion is voted on later tonight.

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Sinn Féin’s motion was “full of duplicity” because the Carbon Tax increase is already legislated for and that what they in effect suggesting was getting rid of it completely.