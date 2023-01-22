Poll: Are you over January?

January, eh. It has long been said that writing the introduction to an essay or a story is the hardest part, and many may agree that starting the year carries similar difficulties.

There are pros: It’s a time for new beginnings, a new year has begun. People often set new goals in January, whether it’s to practice more self-care or to join the gym.

There are cons: It’s been a tad freezing. A lot of us are waiting for payday. Perhaps some of us have given up on dry January, or a vow to go to the gym, and we’re ready to move into February (a month that has no expectations that we’ll suddenly take up salsa, or opt for cauliflower rice).

Before we ask you to cast your final vote on January (be nice), here is some background on how the month got its name that might make you think about it a bit more poetically:

January is named after the Roman god Janus, who was the protector of gates and doorways. Janus is depicted with two faces, one that looks into the past, and one that looks into the future. Back in ancient Rome, the gates of the temple of Janus were open in during war, and shut in times of peace.

If that did nothing you, don’t worry, there are only nine days left. So, we want to know, are you over January?

