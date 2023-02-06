Daily Poll: Do you find time to read books?

THE EVIDENCE SUGGESTS that we may be collectively reading less books per year as time goes on.

A study by Gallup found that Americans read an average of 12.6 books in 2021, which equated to roughly two or three fewer books per year between 2002 and 2016.

Previous to that, the National Literacy Trust found that children were spending less time reading today than in any previous generation.

There has been little research done in this area in Ireland, but previous studies have suggested that the Irish are among Europe’s most bookish nations.

We all know how difficult it can be to find 30 minutes to yourself in the day to go over your Charles Dickens, to find out what the craic is with Sally Rooney, to wander into your local library, or, to take on the biography someone bought you for Christmas (which is potentially the most difficult option).

And – in defence of all those who haven’t gotten between the covers of a hardback in a while – in the age of emails, Twitter, and online news, we have never been so exposed to reams of never-ending text during our daily lives.

BookTok, an emerging online world on TikTok, is re-imagining the modern day savant as someone who always has a novel within reach, and a dramatic sunset background, and possibly a beret – but there is some debate about whether it celebrates the aesthetics of literary life more than reading into the wee hours of the morning.

So, with all that in mind, we want to know, do you find time to read books?

