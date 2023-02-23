Poll: Are you giving anything up for Lent?

THE FORTY DAY Christian season of Lent is underway. It is a period of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving for those who observe it, beginning on Ash Wednesday and ending on Holy Thursday.

Many in Ireland will have made the choice between giving up chocolate, crisps or sweets when they were younger. However, people also vow to take new activities up, and people who are not religious sometimes participate in order to make a positive change.

There is actually no mention of Lent in the Bible – it started in the fourth century AD around the same time that the Council of Nicaea was established.

So, out of interest, are you giving up anything for Lent?

