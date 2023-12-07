Poll: How often do you read a book?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST NIGHT SAW The Bee Sting by Dublin author Paul Murray claim the An Post Book of the Year award.
He saw off competition from authors including Liz Nugent, Mark O’Connell and Eimear Ryan with his comedic story of the Barnes family and their struggles following the financial crisis.
So today, we’re asking:
How often do you read a book?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site