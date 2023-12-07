Advertisement

Poll: How often do you read a book?

Dublin author Paul Murray won the An Post Book of the Year last night for The Bee Sting.
4
1.8k
25 minutes ago

LAST NIGHT SAW The Bee Sting by Dublin author Paul Murray claim the An Post Book of the Year award. 

He saw off competition from authors including Liz Nugent, Mark O’Connell and Eimear Ryan with his comedic story of the Barnes family and their struggles following the financial crisis. 

So today, we’re asking: 

How often do you read a book? 


Poll Results:

Every day (164)
Every few weeks (131)
Never (94)
Every few days (83)
Once a week (28)





