Dublin: 9°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Coronavirus: One death and 378 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were announced by health officials this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 5:29 PM
14 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5267635
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 378 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. 

The department also reported one additional death associated with the disease. 

This brings the total number of deaths to 1,979 and the total number of confirmed cases to 67,903. 

Of the cases notified today:                                                           

  • 186 are men / 190 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old
  • 124 in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 249 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 5There have been five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, said the five-day average case count is on the rise and is now over 400 per day.

“This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

 “We are also seeing a number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

“There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need to stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

