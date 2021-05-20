Man (31) found guilty of the murder of Daithí Douglas in Dublin

THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court has found Dublin man Lee Canavan guilty of the murder of David ‘Daithí’ Douglas, who was “executed” at a city centre shoe shop five years ago. The non-jury court, however, did not agree with the State’s contention that Canavan was “the person who literally pulled the trigger”, owing to a lack of forensic or identification evidence.

In passing judgement today, the non-jury court ruled that Canavan (31) was part of a joint enterprise or shared intention to murder Mr Douglas in what was described as a “meticulously planned execution”.

Canavan, with an address at Edenbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, had pleaded not guilty to murdering shoe shop manager Mr Douglas (55), who was shot six times, sustaining injuries to his chest, neck, back, torso, elbow and jaw at Shoestown, Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 1, on July 1, 2016.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was found next to Mr Douglas’ head at the murder scene.

During the trial, an eyewitness described how the gunman “smirked” and walked away after firing shots into the shop where Mr Douglas was working. Shane Egan told the court that he was sitting in traffic in his van on Bridgefoot Street around 4pm on July 1, when he saw a man walking up the hill from Oliver Bond Street in Dublin’s Liberties. “There was something strange about him which caught my attention,” he said.

The witness said the man walked past ‘Busy Bees’, an after-school service on Bridgefoot Street and went into the entrance of Shoestown. “He stopped at the entrance and then I heard bangs, I thought they were fireworks at first,” he continued, adding that he had heard five or six bangs in total. Mr Egan testified that he saw the man jump backwards out of the shop and walk back down the street. “He wasn’t running, just walking. He smirked at that stage and went around the corner in the direction of Oliver Bond Street,” he said. A worker at the ‘Busy Bees’ service also told the court how he instructed his colleagues to lock the door and get the children “out of the way” after hearing the shots.

Canavan, who appeared at the court by video-link, is the second man to be found guilty of the murder and the fourth to be convicted in relation to the shooting. He was identified by gardaí as being both a driver and a passenger in cars used in the murder.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Michael MacGrath said he was satisfied that Canavan was also part of an attempt to destroy a getaway car three days later to “minimise links” between the accused and the murder.

In 2018, gangster Frederick ‘Fat Freddie’ Thompson (41) was jailed for life by the Special Criminal Court for the murder of Mr Douglas. In 2019, Nathan Foley (22) of Maryland, Dublin 8, was jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal organisation by driving one of four cars and buying mobile phones used in the offence. Gareth Brophy (26) was jailed in February 2020 for ten years also by the Special Criminal Court for his role as getaway driver.