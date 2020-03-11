Two women struck by getaway car after shop robbery in south Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after two women suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle leaving the scene of a robbery in south Dublin.

The condition of one of the pedestrians is understood to be critical while the second is being treated for what are described as minor injuries.

A number of men are understood to have entered a shop on Barnhill Road, Dalkey at approximately 9.20 pm last night.

Gardaí said the men threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash.

“They left the scene in a car that was involved in a collision with two female pedestrians’ moments later at the junction of Ballinclea Road and Avondale Road, Killiney.”

The men abandoned the car at the scene of the collision and fled on foot.

The two pedestrians, both women in their 50s, were treated at the scene by emergency services before being removed by Ambulance to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The men involved in the robbery and collision have not yet been located and searches in the area are continuing. Gardaí say no one was physically harmed in the raid.