This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two women struck by getaway car after shop robbery in south Dublin

Gardaí said the men threatened the staff of the Killiney shop before making off with a sum of cash.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 7:35 AM
14 minutes ago 3,629 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5041310
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after two women suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle leaving the scene of a robbery in south Dublin. 

The condition of one of the pedestrians is understood to be critical while the second is being treated for what are described as minor injuries.

A number of men are understood to have entered a shop on Barnhill Road, Dalkey at approximately 9.20 pm last night. 

Gardaí said the men threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash.

“They left the scene in a car that was involved in a collision with two female pedestrians’ moments later at the junction of Ballinclea Road and Avondale Road, Killiney.”

The men abandoned the car at the scene of the collision and fled on foot.

The two pedestrians, both women in their 50s, were treated at the scene by emergency services before being removed by Ambulance to St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The men involved in the robbery and collision have not yet been located and searches in the area are continuing. Gardaí say no one was physically harmed in the raid.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie