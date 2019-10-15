This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boy (14) awarded €18k after saw fell on his foot during woodwork class at school

The teenager fractured his foot in the incident.

By Simone Smith Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 4:49 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Engy_as
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Engy_as

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy who fractured his foot after a saw fell on it while he was attending a woodwork class at school has been awarded damages of €18,000 in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge John O’ Connor heard that Blake Egan of Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1 had been taking part in a woodwork lesson at Larkin Community College on Champions Avenue, Cathal Brugha Street when the accident had occurred on 9 April 2018.

Barrister Stephen O’ Leary, counsel for Egan, who sued through his mother Ciara O’Dea, told the court that during the woodwork class a bandsaw had fallen off the table and landed on Egan’s right foot.

O’Leary told the court that Egan had been left shocked and distressed by the incident. He said Egan had been taken to the Accident & Emergency Department of Temple Street Hospital to have his foot examined.

Counsel said Egan had some swelling to his foot but that following an x-ray he appeared to have had no bone injuries and had been discharged from hospital.

Two days later Egan had been told to return to Temple Street Hospital as an x-ray report had indicated an undisplaced fracture.

O’Leary, who appeared with Killeen Solicitors, said that Egan had been supplied with a walking boot which he had worn for three weeks.

He said eleven months after the accident, in March 2019, Egan had noticed that his right ankle had at times felt numb and he believed it had been affecting his ability to run.

Counsel said Egan had been told by the doctor who examined him that his foot had appeared normal. The doctor said there had been a mild effect on Egan’s walking and climbing stairs.

O’ Leary told the court he had been happy to recommend a total settlement offer of €18,803.

Judge O’Connor approved the settlement offer from Larkin Community College and the City of Dublin Education and Training Board.

