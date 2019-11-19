This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man seeks damages from Department of Social Protection after his data was given to private investigator

49-year-old Daniel Lannon is seeking damages for what he claims was a breach of his privacy.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 7,056 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4897851
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A DAMAGES CLAIM by a man whose address was given to a private detective hired by solicitors acting for AIB bank by an official at the Department of Social Protection has opened before the High Court.

49-year-old Daniel Lannon is seeking damages and aggravated damages against the Minister for Social Protection for what he claims was a breach of his privacy and his data protection rights in 2014.

The department opposes the claim.

Represented by Jim O’Callaghan SC, with Darren Lehane Bl, Lannon claims that on the 22 August 2014 his personal data, including his address at Colpe View, Deepforde, Dublin Road, Drogheda, was accessed by a member of the department’s staff and provided to a private investigator.

The private investigator had been hired by a solicitor’s firm acting on behalf of AIB. 

He claims the information was used so AIB could serve legal proceedings on him at his Drogheda address.

O’Callaghan said Lannon did not provide the bank with the Drogheda address, and instead had used the address of a property he owned at Burnell Square, Malahide Road, Dublin for correspondence with AIB.

The Dublin property was mortgaged to AIB. Lannon who had worked in the construction industry fell into arrears with the bank after works started to try up from 2007 onwards.

After the bank wrote to him at the Drogheda address Lannon made a complaint to the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC).

That resulted in the DPC prosecuting the private investigator Michael Ryan, and his company Glen Collection Investments Limited. In October 2016 those parties pleaded guilty to certain data breaches and were fined €7,500 by the district court.

As well as damages breaching his constitutional and EU rights to privacy Lannon, who now operates a mediation business seeks declarations that the department breached its duty of care in regards to his personal data.

He told Justice Tony O’Connor that he had never received an apology from the department for the data breach.

However, under cross-examination from Conor Power SC for the department Lannon accepted that he had a legal obligation under the terms of his mortgage to inform AIB of his change of address when he moved to Drogheda but had failed to do so.

He said while he used the Dublin apartment has his address, and had always tried to engage and deal with the bank, he did not live there and had rented it out.

AIB he said had got an order for the repossession for that property, which he said currently lies idle.
In its defence, the department accepts that one of its former staff members Ms Caitriona Bracken accessed Lannon’s private data and provided it to Mr Ryan who is Ms Bracken’s brother in law.

The department says that it was not liable for the negligent actions of Ms Bracken.

Any injury to Lannon was caused by Ms Bracken’s actions, it claims.
Arising out of Lannon’s complaints she was dismissed from her employment at the department in 2017, Power told the court.  

It also argues that the proceedings amount to an abuse of process, as Lannon had previously brought but discontinued similar action against the department.

Bracken of Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe, Co Galway had been added to the proceedings by the department as a third party.

In her defence, she claimed that the release of data was “commonplace,” and it was “an accepted work practise of the department’s management and staff to release information to Gardai, solicitors and private investigators upon request”. 

However, during the course of today’s hearing, Power said the department was no longer seeking any relief against Bracken and she and her legal team could be let out of the case.

The hearing continues.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie