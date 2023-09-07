Murderer on loose for seventh day after scaling wall and escaping from Philadelphia prison

A MURDERER MADE a brazen escape from a prison yard in Philadelphia by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof in a breakout that went undetected by guards for a full hour, authorities in Pennsylvania have said as the killer eluded a widening manhunt for a seventh day.

The timeline and details of Danelo Cavalcante’s escape – including that he got out using the same route another prisoner took in May – were released as police from various agencies flooded a search zone of increasingly worried residents.

A tower guard on duty during the breakout was put on leave as part of the escape investigation.

The escape and search have attracted international attention and became big news in Cavalcante’s native Brazil. The main newspaper in Rio de Janeiro ran a lengthy story yesterday with the headline “Dangerous hide-and-seek”.

Howard Holland, acting warden of Chester County Prison, played a security video at a news conference yesterday.

It shows 34-year-old Cavalcante standing in a passageway next to the jail yard before bracing his hands on one wall and his feet on another and then “crab-walking” up the walls out of the camera’s view.

Chester County Prison / PA Images Danelo Cavalcante Chester County Prison / PA Images / PA Images

Holland said the prison had brought in a consultant after the first escape in May and added razor wire to that area.

“What was perhaps overlooked was the fact that addressing the single point of physical countermeasures should have been bolstered by additional means. We are addressing that,” he said, adding that the prison was fully staffed when Cavalcante broke out.

The prison is considering adding officers to the yard during recreation times, as well as caging in the top of those yards, Holland said.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office has taken over the escape investigation, he added.

Holland said the inmate who escaped in May was returned within minutes after a tower guard quickly sounded the alarm.

He said Cavalcante was identified as missing after a headcount, more than an hour after the video was taken. A public siren was sounded at about 10am.

Holland declined to say why the guard, whose name has not been made public, had not noticed Cavalcante hopping from the roof and heading away from the prison’s perimetre.

Tyger Williams / The Philadelphia Inquirer/PA Images Pennsylvania State Police block off a road as the search continues for Danelo Cavalcante Tyger Williams / The Philadelphia Inquirer/PA Images / The Philadelphia Inquirer/PA Images

Cavalcante was given a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021, and escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison.

Prosecutors said he killed Brandao to stop her telling police that he was wanted over a 2017 killing in Brazil.

He was captured in Virginia after Brandao’s death and authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Two suburban Philadelphia school districts remained shut and one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens was closed yesterday as authorities continue their search.

Cavalcante has been spotted six times since he escaped, most recently on Tuesday night when he was seen in a residential area but soon disappeared into woods.

He was spotted on Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him walking through the garden’s grounds.

That sighting led officials to move the search area further south on Tuesday after they determined Cavalcante had probably slipped through the original perimeter set by hundreds law enforcement officers, including heavily armed police.

Authorities have urged residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked, to check the properties of any neighbours who are away, and to look out for missing cars, bicycles or other means of transport Cavalcante might use.