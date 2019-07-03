This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Dangerous overcrowding' taking place at migrant detention centres in Texas

A report from the Inspector General at the Department of Homeland Security was published yesterday.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 10:56 AM
29 minutes ago 1,227 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707939
Migrants held beneath Paso del Norte International Bridge in Texas.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Migrants held beneath Paso del Norte International Bridge in Texas.
Migrants held beneath Paso del Norte International Bridge in Texas.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE INSPECTOR GENERAL at the US Department of Homeland Security has warned of “dangerous overcrowding” at migrant detention facilities in Texas. 

A report published yesterday by the agency watchdog came a day after a group of Democratic lawmakers toured detention centres for undocumented immigrants in the state which borders Mexico. 

The report included images taken at several Texas sites, showing dozens of migrants, including young children, packed shoulder to shoulder into cage-like holding areas.

“We encourage the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take immediate steps to alleviate dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention of children and adults in the Rio Grande Valley,” acting DHS Inspector General Jennifer Costello said in a memorandum to acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Time bomb

Costello said one senior manager at a detention facility described the situation as a “ticking time bomb” and raised security concerns for agency staff and detainees.

She said her office had toured five Border Patrol holding facilities in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley in early June and observed “serious overcrowding and prolonged detention of unaccompanied alien children, families, and single adults”.

“Specifically, Border Patrol was holding about 8,000 detainees in custody at the time of our visit, with 3,400 held longer than the 72 hours generally permitted.

Of those 3,400 detainees, Border Patrol held 1,500 for more than 10 days.

Children at three of the five Border Patrol facilities had no access to showers and few spare clothes, while two facilities had not provided hot meals, only sandwiches.

Most single adults had not had a shower in a month and were being given wet-wipes. Some detainees were suffering from constipation after a diet consisting only of bologna sandwiches.

According to Border Patrol figures, 223,263 people were detained in the Rio Grande Valley sector between October 2018 and May 2019, up 124% from the same period a year earlier.

US Democratic presidential hopefuls denounced the conditions depicted by the report.

“No human being deserves to be treated like this,” Senator Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter. “This is abuse, it’s dehumanisation, and it’s not who we are as a country”.

“Sickening. Human beings are being herded like animals right now in our country,” Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, while Senator Bernie Sanders wrote that those in charge of the detention centres “do not respect basic human rights”.

The report comes as the White House, as well as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials, pushed back against criticism from the Democratic lawmakers who toured migrant detention facilities on Monday.

Cruelty

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who visited two such centres in Texas, described the conditions as “horrifying” and said migrants were being subjected to “systemic cruelty”.

“There’s abuse in these facilities,” the outspoken Democratic congresswoman from New York told reporters.

“They put them in a room with no running water and these women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet.”

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that was an “outrageous claim”.

“Everybody who has control over that facility, or control for the Border Patrol, has said that’s not true, they’ve not heard of this,” Conway said.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie