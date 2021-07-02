#Open journalism No news is bad news

Former British soldier to avoid trial over 15 year-old's murder in Derry in 1972

Daniel Hegarty was shot dead in Derry six months after Bloody Sunday.

By Press Association Friday 2 Jul 2021, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,562 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5483607
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE PROSECUTION OF a former soldier for the murder of a 15-year-old Derry boy who was shot dead six months after Bloody Sunday will not proceed.

The solicitor of Daniel Hegarty’s family announced the development after meeting with the North’s Senior Public Prosecution Service (PPS) lawyers this morning.

Charges against the veteran, identified as Soldier B, were announced in 2019. It was claimed the solider shot Hegarty twice in the head during a military operation in the city.

The Hegarty family won the right to seek the prosecution of the soldier after the High Court quashed a PPS decision not to bring criminal charges against him in 2018.

However, solicitor Des Doherty said the PPS informed the family that it was discontinuing the prosecution at a meeting in a Derry hotel this morning.

The discontinuation of the prosecution of Soldier B comes after the PPS reviewed the cases in light of a recent court ruling that caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

Hegarty was shot twice in the head during Operation Motorman, which saw thousands of British soldiers enter “no go areas” in Belfast and Derry.

His cousin Christopher Hegarty, who was 17 at the time, was also shot and injured in the incident.

An inquest into Hegarty’s death in 2011 found that the boy “posed no risk” when he was shot.

Press Association

