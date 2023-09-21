Former UK soldier Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping from prison

FORMER BRITISH ARMY soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded not guilty to escaping custody at Wandsworth Prison where he was on remand after being charged with terror offences earlier this year.

The 21-year-old appeared via video link from Belmarsh Prison at the Old Bailey criminal court in London to deny the charge.

Khalife, who was wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt, said: “I am not guilty.”

He is accused of escaping from prison on 6 September by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Khalife was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on 9 September after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.