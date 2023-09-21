Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 21 September 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo Daniel Khalife
# Prison Break
Former UK soldier Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping from prison
He is accused of escaping from prison by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.
4.1k
0
1 hour ago

FORMER BRITISH ARMY soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded not guilty to escaping custody at Wandsworth Prison where he was on remand after being charged with terror offences earlier this year.

The 21-year-old appeared via video link from Belmarsh Prison at the Old Bailey criminal court in London to deny the charge. 

Khalife, who was wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt, said: “I am not guilty.”

He is accused of escaping from prison on 6 September by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Khalife was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on 9 September after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags