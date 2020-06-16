Bahraini sports firm cuts ties with Daniel Kinahan following public outcry

A BAHRAINI SPORTS firm has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan less than a month after he was named as a special advisor to the company.

KHK, which was established by the son of Bahrain’s king, announced it will no longer engage Kinahan’s services.

A statement reads: “KHK is a global sports media property dedicated to the development in sports from the grass-roots level.

“KHK Sports confirms it has discontinued engagement with Daniel Kinahan and he is no longer an adviser to KHK.

“KHK is known for its contributions to the sports industry and is renowned and well-respected for its integrity and deep-rooted principles in the sports industry.”

Last week, it emerged in the Dáil that contact had been made by the government to the UAE authorities regarding Kinahan.

Pressure has also been mounting on those associated with Kinahan since it emerged he helped broker the upcoming Anthony Joshua/ Tyson Fury fight.

Media organisations across the world have now become familiar with the allegations levelled against Kinahan.

In a High Court affidavit, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) described how he managed and controlled the day-to-day operations of the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang.