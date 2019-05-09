Danny Baker has been fired from his BBC radio show over a tweet about the royal baby

BBC PRESENTER DANNY Baker has been fired from his radio programme over a picture he tweeted in response to the birth of the royal baby.

Baker tweeted an image of a couple walking down a set of steps holding the hands of a chimpanzee, and captioned it “Royal baby leaves hospital”.

The tweet was later deleted and the 61-year-old took to Twitter to say it was a “stupid unthinking gag”.

“Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching not my forte,” he said.

This morning he tweeted: “Just got fired from @bbclive”.

The Londoner first entered the spotlight in as host of the Six O’Clock show on Lond Weekend Television in the 1980′s and went on to host a Saturday night show on the BBC.

He joined BBC Radio 5 in 1990 and went on to host other shows on Radio 1, before returning to the station in 2009.

A spokesperson told BBC News: “This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”

The radio presenter hosted The Danny Baker Show on BBC Radio 5 and has just embarked on a stand-up tour of the UK.