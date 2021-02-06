Two men remain in custody as police investigate 'brutal' murder in Belfast earlier this week

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE murder of a man in north Belfast on Tuesday evening have been granted an additional 48 hours to question two men as part of the probe.

Danny McLean (54), a man who was described as known to police, was shot a number of times on the Cliftonville Road as he sat in a red Audi Q2.

Dissident republicans were among lines of inquiry being considered by detectives in the wake of the killing.

Two men – aged 46 and 39 – remain in police custody at this time..

Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in relation to this brutal murder, which has left Danny’s family devastated for his loss and the local community traumatised by the callous actions of his murderer.

“We continue to ask anyone who was in the Cliftonville Road or Clifton Crescent area of north Belfast on Tuesday 2 February, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm or who may have seen Danny or a red Audi Q2 in and around the area or adjoining streets between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, to pick up the phone and get in touch.

“Alternatively, information can be uploaded onto the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/PSNI21Q02-PO1 , where information such as video, images, CCTV and dash-cam footage can be uploaded to assist with our investigation.”