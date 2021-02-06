#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 6 February 2021
Advertisement

Two men remain in custody as police investigate 'brutal' murder in Belfast earlier this week

Danny McClean was shot a number of times on Tuesday evening.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 3:21 PM
11 minutes ago 508 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5347294
File photo.
File photo.
File photo.

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE murder of a man in north Belfast on Tuesday evening have been granted an additional 48 hours to question two men as part of the probe.

Danny McLean (54), a man who was described as known to police, was shot a number of times on the Cliftonville Road as he sat in a red Audi Q2.

Dissident republicans were among lines of inquiry being considered by detectives in the wake of the killing.

Two men – aged 46 and 39 – remain in police custody at this time.. 

Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in relation to this brutal murder, which has left Danny’s family devastated for his loss and the local community traumatised by the callous actions of his murderer.

“We continue to ask anyone who was in the Cliftonville Road or Clifton Crescent area of north Belfast on Tuesday 2 February, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm or who may have seen Danny or a red Audi Q2 in and around the area or adjoining streets between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, to pick up the phone and get in touch.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Alternatively, information can be uploaded onto the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI21Q02-PO1 , where information such as video, images, CCTV and dash-cam footage can be uploaded to assist with our investigation.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie