Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in overturned car in LA

ACTOR DANNY TREJO came to the rescue of a baby trapped in an overturned car following a collision in Los Angeles this week.

The incident happened when two cars crashed on Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood, according to authorities.

Video aired by KABC-TV shows 75-year-old Trejo at the crash scene.

Trejo said he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side.

However, he couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle.

He added that another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle of the car seat.

Together, they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

Three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Trejo, an LA native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the Spy Kids series.

Includes reporting by Associated Press