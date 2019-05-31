Captain of ship involved in crash that left 7 dead and 21 missing arrested by police

lowers stand on the fence of the Margit bridge overlooking the Danube river.

THE CAPTAIN OF a large river ship which collided with a smaller boat on the Danube river, leading to the deaths of seven South Korean tourists and leaving 21 other people missing, was arrested last night.

The Mermaid sightseeing boat capsized and sank in just seconds after colliding with the much larger river cruise ship on a busy stretch river in the heart of Budapest in driving rain on Wednesday evening.

Thirty-five people were on board the Mermaid, most of them South Korean tourists, including a six-year-old girl who was travelling with her mother and grandparents and remains missing.

The boat’s captain and a crew member – both Hungarian – are also missing following the disaster in which only seven people aboard the Mermaid are known to have survived.

Police said that the captain of the larger ship, the 135-metre four-storey Viking Sigyn, had been taken into custody and “questioned as a suspect… in relation to ‘endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths’.”

“After being questioned, 64-year-old Yuriy C, a resident of Odessa, was detained and a request for his arrest has been made,” the statement added.

Police and army boats mounted a second night of search activity on the chilly and fast-moving river but the operation has been complicated by high river levels and a strong current after weeks of heavy rainfall.

At the time of the collision, most passengers were sheltering from heavy rain inside the boat, Mihaly Toth, a spokesman for Mermaid owner Panorama Deck told weekly magazine HVG.

Toth described the chances of further survivors being found as “very slim”.

Police said three bodies had been found several kilometres south of the disaster site.

“The current was so fast and people were floating away but the rescue team did not come,” a rescued 31-year-old woman identified only by her surname Jung told South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The Viking Sigyn “longship” had about 180 passengers on board.

The tragedy comes five years after the Sewol disaster in South Korea in which more than 300 people, mostly children, perished when a ferry capsized in April 2014.

‘Seven seconds to sink’

Security camera footage taken from a bridge “shows that before the collision the Mermaid turned towards the Viking Sigyn cruise boat, for some reason, the Viking then turned the small boat over, and it sank within seven seconds”, police colonel Adrian Pal told a press conference.

The Mermaid was regularly serviced and had no apparent technical faults, Toth told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Lee Sang-moo, chief operating officer of Seoul-based Very Good Tour company which organised the trip for the South Koreans, said most of the passengers were in their 50s and 60s, with the oldest a man in his early 70s.

Hungary’s emergency services spokesman Pal Gyorfi said the seven rescued survivors were taken to hospital with symptoms of hypothermia and shock. Six of them were released yesterday, while one remained hospitalised with broken ribs, the M1 public television channel said.

The wreckage of the Mermaid was found on the riverbed near the Margaret Bridge, one of the main links between the two parts of the Hungarian capital, local media said.

A floating crane was erected near the accident site yesterday, but experts warned that the Danube’s high current level would make any diving attempts very risky and that lifting the wreck could take several days.

Dozens of small sightseeing boats ply the river through Budapest every day. Larger river cruise boats travelling on the Danube between Germany and the Black Sea typically spend several days moored in the capital.

