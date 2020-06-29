Dara Calleary says Cromwellian anger reflects what he's heard after ministerial snub

Calleary sitting in the Dublin Convention Centre as it hosted the Dáil's election of Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

THE NEW GOVERNMENT’S chief whip Dara Calleary has said he was ‘disappointed’ by Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s decision not to award him a Cabinet ministry.

Calleary, who is deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, told Midwest radio he had “an incredibly difficult conversation” with Martin on Saturday afternoon when the Taoiseach was informing colleagues about who would be made a minister.

“We had a very difficult conversation and I told him I was disappointed. I had hoped to lead a department. That’s always been my ambition and I can tell you that it’s still my ambition and it will happen, it will absolutely happen,” he told presenter Tommy Marren.

The Mayo deputy has been a TD since 2007 and survived Fianna Fáil’s disastrous election in 2011 to be an ever-present in the Dáil since he was first elected.

As chief whip he will have a seat at the cabinet table and has responsibility for ensuring that government TDs vote in sufficient numbers.

The decision to exclude Calleary from a Cabinet ministry has surprised and angered many party members, with some saying there was a legitimate expectation he would be given a senior post.

As one put it, it is felt that Calleary has done much of the “heavy lifting” in rebuilding the party in the past decade. Some members have focused on the elevation of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to a cabinet position just three years after joining Fianna Fáil.

Others close to Calleary have told TheJournal.ie however that Donnelly’s appointment wasn’t unexpected and that the Ballin man’s exclusion was as the result of another appointment.

The decision not to appoint Calleary to a Cabinet post has come under specific focus due to the fact that no TDs from west of the River Shannon have been appointed to lead a department.

Fine Gael’s Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton is to be made a junior minister who also attends Cabinet, a so-called ‘super junior’.

During this morning’s Midwest interview, Marren read Calleary an extract from an editorial in the Western People newspaper which voiced anger at the makeup of the Cabinet:

The new Cabinet is the ultimate and final betrayal of people of the west, of the people of rural Ireland, the people who get up early and go to bed late just to keep the lights on in towns and villages, buffeted by one economic storm after another since the turn of the millennium. This weekend in the National Convention Centre in Dublin, the triumvirate of Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan unveiled a Cabinet that Oliver Cromwell would have been proud to call his own. To Hell or to Connacht indeed.

In response, Calleary said they were “strong words” and that they “reflect a lot of the anger I have got on messages and on the phone”.

He added:

“What I will say is that I’m going to be around the table and I am going to be strong, loud and constructive. And working with the other ministers around that table, they’re not going to forget that the west exists.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney, Fianna Fáil’s new Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said that Calleary is someone “of huge integrity of great ability” who will “have an equal say” at Cabinet.