This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy resigns his seat from Dáil Éireann

He will take up a new job at the European Commission from today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 10:44 AM
14 minutes ago 2,376 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4917764
Dara Murphy
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Dara Murphy
Dara Murphy
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

FINE GAEL’S Dara Murphy has resigned his seat from the Dáil.

He said he’ll be taking up a new position at the European Commission from today. 

In a letter to the leas-Ceann Comhairle last night, Murphy confirmed he was resigning his seat with immediate effect. 

The Cork North Central TD had faced criticism in recent weeks over reports around his attendance at Leinster House. 

The Dáil Committee on Members’ Interests had been asked to examine whether or not Murphy breached ethics legislation by claiming his full allowance while he was largely absent from Dáil over the past two years.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Murphy said he would “of course co-operate with any relevant statutory procedure that may be initiated.”

He added: “In addition, I would like to acknowledge and give thanks for the support I have received from so many people: the Taoiseach and the Fine Gael Party, at local and national level; my family; and most importantly I would like to thank the people of Cork North Central.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that he wanted to overhaul politicians’ expenses system.

He said the matters raised has “shown that our expenses system in this House, while it has significantly improved from ten years’ ago with expense now largely being vouched or verified, is far too lax”.

“In this House we have a system that was designed by politicians for politicians, and this should change. I will write to the Ceann Comhairle and to the party leaders to suggest that this whole issue should not be a system run by ourselves for ourselves.”

Also yesterday in the Dáil, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald read out the contents of a letter printed in the Irish Times by Father Peter McVerry.

The letter reads:

“I attended court with a young homeless boy who had been charged with theft of a bottle of orange, value €1.

“Another homeless man was charged with theft of four bars of chocolate, value €3.

“Another homeless man was charged with theft of two packets of Silk Cut cigarettes.

“A TD, on his way to, or from, his full-time, very well paid job in Brussels, stops by at Dáil Éireann to sign in, so that he can collect his full €51,600 expenses for his attendance in the Dáil.”

While a TD in the Dáil, Murphy had also worked for the European People’s Party in the EU as a vice president and was election campaign director for the European elections. 

He was elected to the Dáil in March 2011, having previously served as a councillor in Cork.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie