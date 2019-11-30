This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Flanagan says fellow Fine Gael TD has questions to answer about Dáil attendance

Murphy has been largely absent from the Dáil as a result of a Brussels-based job in recent years.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,436 Views 15 Comments
Dara Murphy
JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has said it is “incumbent” that fellow Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy answers questions about his Dáil attendance record over the past two years. 

It has emerged over the past week that Murphy has been largely absent from the Dáil as a result of a Brussels-based job with the European People’s Party, an EU political grouping of which Fine Gael is aligned with. 

The Irish Examiner reported earlier this week that the former junior minister was expected to announce his departure from the Dáil to take up a new EU role. 

Murphy has largely been absent from the Dáil on sitting days, and there have been days of media reports about his attendance record in the past week. 

Asked about the issue by Brian Dobson during RTÉ’s TV by-election coverage this morning Flanagan said a number of questions had been raised “which are in the public interest”.

Serious questions had been asked, Flanagan said, adding that it was “incumbent” on Murphy to provide responses. 

Flanagan said questions had emerged over matters of “considerable public interest” in coverage of Murphy’s role.

Asked about the controversy in Cork today, Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin said Murphy hadn’t been active as a TD locally for the last two years. 

Related Read

30.11.19 LIVEBLOG: Fianna Fáil and Greens closing in on likely wins, it's too close to call in Dublin Mid-West

Speaking to Cork’s 96FM he said it was a serious issue that someone “can essentially just not perform for two years, take another job and I think people felt angry about that”. 

Martin said coverage of the issue would increase “the amount of disaffection in politics generally”.

In 2018, Murphy was in the Dáil for less than half of the scheduled days and this year attended a third of Dáil sitting days. 

With reporting by Daragh Brophy

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

