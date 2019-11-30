Flanagan says fellow Fine Gael TD has questions to answer about Dáil attendance

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has said it is “incumbent” that fellow Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy answers questions about his Dáil attendance record over the past two years.

It has emerged over the past week that Murphy has been largely absent from the Dáil as a result of a Brussels-based job with the European People’s Party, an EU political grouping of which Fine Gael is aligned with.

The Irish Examiner reported earlier this week that the former junior minister was expected to announce his departure from the Dáil to take up a new EU role.

Murphy has largely been absent from the Dáil on sitting days, and there have been days of media reports about his attendance record in the past week.

Asked about the issue by Brian Dobson during RTÉ’s TV by-election coverage this morning Flanagan said a number of questions had been raised “which are in the public interest”.

Serious questions had been asked, Flanagan said, adding that it was “incumbent” on Murphy to provide responses.

Flanagan said questions had emerged over matters of “considerable public interest” in coverage of Murphy’s role.

Asked about the controversy in Cork today, Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin said Murphy hadn’t been active as a TD locally for the last two years.

Speaking to Cork’s 96FM he said it was a serious issue that someone “can essentially just not perform for two years, take another job and I think people felt angry about that”.

Martin said coverage of the issue would increase “the amount of disaffection in politics generally”.

In 2018, Murphy was in the Dáil for less than half of the scheduled days and this year attended a third of Dáil sitting days.

With reporting by Daragh Brophy