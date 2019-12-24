This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coveney agrees Dara Murphy should present himself for investigation over his expenses

Coveney says he has not spoken to Dara Murphy.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 7:30 AM
45 minutes ago 1,470 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946417
Former Cork TD Dara Murphy
Image: Sam Boal
Former Cork TD Dara Murphy
Former Cork TD Dara Murphy
Image: Sam Boal

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY said he agrees with the Taoiseach’s viewpoint on Dara Murphy that he should put himself forward for investigation in relation to his attendance and expenses. 

Despite telling Leo Varadkar that he would co-operate with any inquiry into the matter, it has emerged in recent days that Murphy is now refusing to take part. 

“I have asked him to do so. As of now, he’s not willing to do so. I’m annoyed about that, quite frankly, and a lot of people in Fine Gael are annoyed about that too. And I’d be calling on him to reconsider that decision,” the Taoiseach said.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie today, Coveney said he has not spoken to his former constituency colleague and did not feel he could answer the question as to whether Murphy had let down the people of Cork in terms of representation. 

“But certainly, I agree with the Taoiseach on this, in terms of trying to bring this issue to closure. I’m very much in the same space that he’s at,” he said. 

Questions have been raised about Murphy working in Brussels while also being a sitting TD in the Dáil.

In recent weeks, it has also been highlighted that Murphy has been in Leinster House on 24 sitting days out of 70 in the first nine months of 2019 and just 42 of the 104 sitting days during 2018.

Murphy, formerly a Cork North Central TD, faced criticism in relation to his attendance and expenses, and stepped down as representative at the end of last month. 

The former minister of State has been based in Brussels for the past two years where he has worked as full-time director of elections for the European People’s Party (EPP). Fine Gael is a member of the EPP, a political grouping in the European Union.

Murphy has now taken up a €150,000 a year job in the European Commission.

Related Read

23.12.19 Varadkar 'annoyed' as Dara Murphy unwilling to present himself for investigation

The clerk of the Dáil, the Standards in Public Office (Sipo), as well as the Dáil Ethics Committee have all stated that they do not have the powers in investigate the matter as Murphy is no longer a TD.

The only way an inquiry could take place is if Murphy presents himself to the ethics committee and agrees to an inquiry.

When asked if he felt the issue of Murphy was something that was coming up on the doorsteps in Cork, Coveney said “most people are focused on more practical things that impact their own lives” as opposed to “personalities” at play within politics. 

From his experience of being out and about and chatting to people, constituents are interested in Brexit, housing developments in Cork, health care reform, and jobs.

Rather than “personality issues” in the party, Coveney said Fine Gael is “anxious to focus on what the party has to offer to the country”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie