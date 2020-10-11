#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 11 October 2020
Advertisement

Cash, cannabis, a bulletproof vest and a BMW seized by gardaí in north Dublin

Three men were arrested and charged over the incident.

By Sean Murray Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 10:05 AM
43 minutes ago 8,442 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229931

121377224_10158629827043001_8384336007786076254_o Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a quantity of cash, drugs and other items following a search in north Dublin early yesterday morning.

As part of ongoing investigations into organised crime groups in the Darndale area, gardaí from the Divisional Task Force based in Santry Garda Station carried out the search of a house on Moatview Drive.

During the course of the search, €22,000 worth of cannabis was seized along with €15,000 in cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series.

Three men – aged 48, 38 and 36 – were arrested at the scene.

They were all detained at Coolock Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All three men have been charged in relation to the seizure.

One of the men appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday afternoon. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The other two will appear in court at a later date. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie