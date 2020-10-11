Cash, cannabis, a bulletproof vest and a BMW seized by gardaí in north Dublin

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a quantity of cash, drugs and other items following a search in north Dublin early yesterday morning.

As part of ongoing investigations into organised crime groups in the Darndale area, gardaí from the Divisional Task Force based in Santry Garda Station carried out the search of a house on Moatview Drive.

During the course of the search, €22,000 worth of cannabis was seized along with €15,000 in cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series.

Three men – aged 48, 38 and 36 – were arrested at the scene.

They were all detained at Coolock Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All three men have been charged in relation to the seizure.

One of the men appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday afternoon.

The other two will appear in court at a later date.

Comments are closed for legal reasons