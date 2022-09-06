Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 September 2022
Advertisement

'I take the rights of tenants very seriously': O'Brien responds to rental property controversy

Darragh O’Brien’s comments come after two Cabinet ministers failed to register their rental properties.

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Sep 2022, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,477 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5858914
Darragh O'Brien.
Image: PA
Darragh O'Brien.
Darragh O'Brien.
Image: PA

THE MINISTER FOR Housing said that landlords should be “acutely aware” of their obligations to tenants, by registering their rental properties to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Darragh O’Brien made the comments after two Cabinet ministers failed to register their rental properties.

It emerged last week that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly did not renew his registration of a Dublin rental property with the RTB in 2019.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Wicklow said that it was registered in 2011, and renewed in 2015, but that he missed the renewal date in 2019.

His party colleague Robert Troy resigned as junior minister last week for failing to declare properties on the Irish parliament’s register of members’ interests correctly and also failing to register a rental property with the RTB.

Asked whether he was embarrassed by the actions of his party colleagues, Mr O’Brien said: “I take the rights of tenants very, very seriously as Minister.

“From the very first week I took over as Minister, I established a group that all the NGOs who work in this space, both in the homeless services and on tenants rights, have full access to me and have informed me in the changes that I’ve made to policy in that space in protecting tenants rights in strengthening RPZs (rent pressure zones), in bringing in the rental cap of 2% that’s in place there now as well.

“But also making sure that we’ve new forms of renting that’s backed by the state, like cost rental which is affordable, state-backed rents with long-term, secure tenancies.

“I think people are acutely aware of their obligations and what I would say is that, obviously over the last week, I think even more so, but I think that’s been addressed significantly over the last week.”

The Fianna Fáil minister made the comments at the launch of a report by the housing charity Threshold, which found that found that a third of renters are spending 50% of their income on rent.

Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty, stressed the importance of landlords recording their rental properties with the RTB.”I think it’s really important that both tenants and landlords adhere to the legislation as per the Residential Tenancies Act, and it’s effective at the RTB,” Mr McCafferty added.

“In some ways, it probably underlines the importance of registering your tenancy, that this issue has come up a number of times in recent weeks. It’s a reminder to all landlords that registering their tenancy is very, very important.

“It makes it more difficult for a tenant to pursue some kind of service like mediation with a landlord or indeed some kind of dispute with a landlord.

“One of the things we do is we assist tenants with a case that they might have, or a dispute with the landlord, some of those go to a hearing. We are representing the tenants often in those situations, and I suppose where those things aren’t recorded, it could slow down the process of seeking that process and therefore justice.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie