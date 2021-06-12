#Open journalism No news is bad news

DARTs won't be running between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock this weekend

Dublin Bus will be operating between these stations while improvement works take place.

By Niamh Quinlan Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,664 Views 1 Comment
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/LesPalenik
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/LesPalenik

DART SERVICES BETWEEN Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock won’t be running either today or tomorrow due to line improvement works.

Pearse Station and Tara Street Station will be closed for the weekend as the engineering works commence.

Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets for travel between the affected stops.

DART services will still continue between Connolly and Malahide/Howth and between Grand Canal Dock and Bray/Greystones to the South.

Rosslare Intercity Services will also operate a bus transfer between Bray and Connolly Station.

All public transport services are still operating at 50% capacity, due to public health guidelines.

Iarnród Éireann asks all customers to adhere to these guidelines. More information is available at www.irishrail.ie.

Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

