DARTs won't be running between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock this weekend

DART SERVICES BETWEEN Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock won’t be running either today or tomorrow due to line improvement works.

Pearse Station and Tara Street Station will be closed for the weekend as the engineering works commence.

Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets for travel between the affected stops.

DART services will still continue between Connolly and Malahide/Howth and between Grand Canal Dock and Bray/Greystones to the South.

Rosslare Intercity Services will also operate a bus transfer between Bray and Connolly Station.

All public transport services are still operating at 50% capacity, due to public health guidelines.

Iarnród Éireann asks all customers to adhere to these guidelines. More information is available at www.irishrail.ie.