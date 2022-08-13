Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Saturday 13 August 2022
DART services between Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock closed for weekend

Iarnród Éireann has apologised for any inconvenience caused and has advised customers to check times before travel.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 7:00 AM
A DART at Connolly Station.
Image: Leah Farrell
A DART at Connolly Station.
A DART at Connolly Station.
Image: Leah Farrell

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS issued a reminder to rail users that essential works on Shaw Street Bridge will necessitate the closure of the rail line between Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock today and tomorrow.

Tara Street and Pearse Stations will be closed and Northside DART services will operate from Howth/Malahide to Dublin Connolly in the city centre. 

Southside DART services will operate from Bray/Greystones to Grand Canal Dock in the south city.

Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Intercity services will include bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Bray.

Maynooth and Northern Commuter services will operate a full schedule but to and from Connolly Station only.

Iarnród Éireann has apologised for any inconvenience caused and has advised customers to check times before travel, with full details at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann app.

