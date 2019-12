Source: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

RAIL SERVICES HAVE been suspended on Dublin’s southside due to an incident on the line at Booterstown.

Services are suspended between the city centre and Dun Laoghaire but Northbound services are operating from Pearse Street Station.

Irish Rail tweeted that services are operating between Greystones and Dun Laoghaire and between Pearse and Howth/Malahide.

Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets.