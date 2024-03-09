Advertisement
Irish Rail

Dart services operating with delays of over 30 minutes due to waves overtopping onto platforms

Dublin Bus is honouring valid rail tickets in affected areas.
37 minutes ago

DART SERVICES are operating with significant delays due to waves overtopping onto some platforms. 

Irish Rail said earlier this morning that there was multiple signalling issues between Booterstown and Dun Laoghaire due to flooding as a result of high tides. 

In an update at around 12.30pm, Irish Rail said the signalling issues were beginning to “clear slowly” between the two stations.

However, it said services were still operating with delays of over 30 minutes. 

“Please also take care and stay safe at coastal Dart stations with waves overtopping onto platforms as seen below,” Irish Rail said. 

Dublin Bus is honouring valid rail tickets in affected areas. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
