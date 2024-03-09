Dart services operating with delays of over 30 minutes due to waves overtopping onto platforms

DART SERVICES are operating with significant delays due to waves overtopping onto some platforms.

Irish Rail said earlier this morning that there was multiple signalling issues between Booterstown and Dun Laoghaire due to flooding as a result of high tides.

Very high tides and winds, seen here in Blackrock area, causing line flooding and affecting signalling.



Please also take care and stay safe at coastal DART stations with waves overtopping onto platforms as seen below. https://t.co/UHCN3dcSw0 pic.twitter.com/0I7wim8bw4 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 9, 2024

In an update at around 12.30pm, Irish Rail said the signalling issues were beginning to “clear slowly” between the two stations.

However, it said services were still operating with delays of over 30 minutes.

Dublin Bus is honouring valid rail tickets in affected areas.